MALLOTT
Joan Pamela
Peacefully at Tapping House on 29th April, aged 88 years. Loving wife of Joe (deceased), dear mother to Ralph, Barry, Melvyn and Gaynor, also a dear nan and great-nan and a loving mother-in-law. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral with family flowers only, but donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. All enquiries to Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020