Joan MALLOTT

Joan MALLOTT Notice
MALLOTT

Joan Pamela

Peacefully at Tapping House on 29th April, aged 88 years. Loving wife of Joe (deceased), dear mother to Ralph, Barry, Melvyn and Gaynor, also a dear nan and great-nan and a loving mother-in-law. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral with family flowers only, but donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. All enquiries to Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
