Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Joan MARTIN

Joan MARTIN Notice
MARTIN

Joan Florence

It is with deepest sadness we announce Joan passed away peacefully at home on 13th August, 2019, aged 93 years. A dear and much loved mother to Doreen, devoted nan to Gavin, Lisa and Darren. Precious great nan to Sophie and Chloe and a special person to Lisa's husband, Shaun. A loving sister to Arthur, Sylvia and Malcolm (deceased). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
