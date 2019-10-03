Resources More Obituaries for Joan MARTIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan MARTIN

Doreen, Darren, Lisa and Gavin would like to thank everyone who joined them at Mintlyn Crematorium on 3rd September, 2019. Thank you to the Care Company carers and District Nurses that attended to Joan through the latter part of her life. Neighbours and friends for their kindness and compassion. A special thanks to Barry who led the service at Mintlyn. Andrew, Nicky and staff at Thornalley Funeral Services for all their help and support. Everyone who sent cards and gave donations to the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House and the Alzheimer's Society. Please accept this as our one and only but very sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019