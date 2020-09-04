Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Joan PURPLE Notice
PURPLE

Joan

Fell asleep on 19th August 2020, aged 83, of Watlington. Loving wife of Len (deceased). Loved all her family and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Wednesday 9th September at 1.00pm. Donations for The Stroke Unit, QEH and The Dogs Trust, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 4, 2020
