|
|
REIDY Joan Anna
On the 31st July, 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 79 years, of West Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loving mum to Brent and Darren. A dear mother-in-law to Diane and Mandy and a much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019