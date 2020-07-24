Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
14:30
St Clement's Church
Terrington St
Clement
Joan TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Joan

On the 19th July, 2020, peacefully at her daughter's home, aged 86 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mum of Peter, Annette and Andrew. A dear mother-in-law, a much loved nan and big nan and a very dear sister. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 at 2.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020
