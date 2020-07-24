|
|
TAYLOR
Joan
On the 19th July, 2020, peacefully at her daughter's home, aged 86 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mum of Peter, Annette and Andrew. A dear mother-in-law, a much loved nan and big nan and a very dear sister. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 at 2.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020