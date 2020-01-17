|
|
THOMPSON
Joan Ruby
Previously Staines
Nee Daw
Died peacefully 5th January 2020 at QEH Kings Lynn aged 97 Years. Mum to Barry and Richard and Mum in law to Pamela and Martha. Granny to Louise, Edward, Hannah, Joseph and his wife Laura. Great granny to Thomas and Jack. Memorial Service St. Faith's Church, Gaywood on 1st February 2020 at 12 Noon. Request no black please and family flowers only. With grateful thanks to all the staff at the Paddocks and the hospital staff.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020