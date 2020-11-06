|
|
WILLARS Joan
Passed away peacefully at home, on the 29th October, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mum to David, Mary and Helen. Mother-in-law to Cathy, Iain and Neil, loving grandmother to Jenifer, Robert, Timothy, Daniel, Thomas, Victoria and Hannah and great-grandmother to Ivo and Edie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Minster, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 6, 2020