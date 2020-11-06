Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Joan WILLARS

WILLARS Joan

Passed away peacefully at home, on the 29th October, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mum to David, Mary and Helen. Mother-in-law to Cathy, Iain and Neil, loving grandmother to Jenifer, Robert, Timothy, Daniel, Thomas, Victoria and Hannah and great-grandmother to Ivo and Edie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Minster, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 6, 2020
