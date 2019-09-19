Home

CARLTON

Joanna (Jan)

On the 16th September, 2019, peacefully at her home in Harpley, aged 80 years, formerly of Terrington St Clement. Loving mother of

Sarah and James. PRIVATE cremation. Service of thanksgiving at St. Lawrence Church, Harpley on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 19, 2019
