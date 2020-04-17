Home

John ATKIN

John ATKIN Notice
ATKIN John Henry

On the 7th April, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 73 years, of West Lynn, formerly of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Loving dad of Dawn and Jane. A dear father-in-law and much loved grandad to Megan, Charlie, Theo and Alfie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
