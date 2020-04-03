Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn crematorium
John of Dersingham, suddenly at home on 27th March 2020, aged 77. Partner to Hazel. Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Due to circumstances immediate family only service at Mintlyn crematorium on Wednesday 15th April at 10.45am. Interment of ashes to be held at a later date, all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis & Diabetes UK, may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
