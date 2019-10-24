|
BLAKE John
peacefully, on the 16th October, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 71 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved by all his family. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 1st November, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Motor Neurone Disease Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019