CHILVERS
John James
In memory of John James Passed away 7th April 2020 at Dussingdale Park care home Norwich aged 87 years. Dear Husband of Freda (deceased). Proud father of Mary (deceased), Colin and Angela. Grandfather to Wayne, Lee, Michaela, Kendell, Shaun and Sammy also a great and great great grandfather. Forever in our thoughts. Private cremation due to the current circumstances. Donations if desired for Macmillan Centre at the QEH can be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020