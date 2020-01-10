|
|
CHOPPEN John Alfred
Of West Lynn, passed away after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on the 28th December 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January, 2020 at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for M.S.F. UK and Fen Bank Greyhound Sanctuary, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020