|
|
CLENCH
John Dale
Peacefully, on the 26th July, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 77 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved father of Felicity and Oliver, much loved grandpa of Florence, Edith and William and a loving soulmate of Hazel. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019