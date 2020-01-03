Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
John CURL Notice
CURL John

On the 24 December, 2019, peacefully at Somerset Villa, Hunstanton, aged 88 years, formerly of Docking. Beloved husband of Sheila and father of Allison (deceased), Simon and Helen. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
