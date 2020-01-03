|
CURL John
On the 24 December, 2019, peacefully at Somerset Villa, Hunstanton, aged 88 years, formerly of Docking. Beloved husband of Sheila and father of Allison (deceased), Simon and Helen. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020