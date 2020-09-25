Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
John DOWNHAM Notice
DOWNHAM John

Passed away on Sunday 13th September, 2020. A much loved husband of Denise, father, stepfather and grandad. Sadly missed by all. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 at 12.15pm. Whilst numbers are restricted at service, all are welcome to pay their respects outside. Please feel free to wear a colour. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020
