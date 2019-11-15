|
|
DYER
John St. C
passed away on 27th October 2019 whilst watching the rugby, aged 81 years. His wife Sandy, son Jamie, daughter Pip and grandchildren Tom, Ali, and Jonny will miss him. Service at St Mary's Church, Crimplesham on Thursday 21st November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market Branch PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019