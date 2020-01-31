|
|
FULLER
John
Formerly of Wretton passed away suddenly at his home in Wereham on 24th January 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved Husband of Madeline, dear Dad of Susan and Robert, much loved grandad of Faye, Rachel, Nina and Ruby and Great Grandad to Raphael.John will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Wretton Church on Saturday 8th February at 1.30pm. Followed by an intermentin the Churchyard. Family flowers only please or donations if desired will be going to The Royal Papworth Hospital, can be made at the service or sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020