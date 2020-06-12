|
HERBERT John Charles
On the 18th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 72 years, of King's Lynn. Loving father of Keye-Luke, Harleen and Aaron, loving brother to Kaletha and greatly loved by Jean and family. A loyal member of the R.A.O.B. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Sickle Cell Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020