Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HERBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HERBERT

Notice Condolences

John HERBERT Notice
HERBERT John Charles

On the 18th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 72 years, of King's Lynn. Loving father of Keye-Luke, Harleen and Aaron, loving brother to Kaletha and greatly loved by Jean and family. A loyal member of the R.A.O.B. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Sickle Cell Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -