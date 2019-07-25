|
|
HUNT John Edward
Peacefully, at Lower Farm Nursing Home, King's Lynn, on the 19th July, 2019, aged 84 years. Loving husband of the late Joan. A much loved dad to Elizabeth and Susan. Father-in-law of Ian and Terry, grandad to Andrew, Rebecca, Katherine and David and a dear great-grandad and dear brother to Anne. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 16th August, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Lower Farm (Sensory Table) cheques made payable to Archers Healthcare Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019