John LANDER

John LANDER Notice
LANDER

John Robert

dearly beloved brother of Katie Wheeler (née Lander), formerly of King's Lynn and London, and then Evershot, Dorset. John died in Dorset County Hospital on 7th March 2020 having borne a long illness with good humour and great courage. A simple woodland burial service was held in Dorset this week with close family and friends. There will also be a wake in King's Lynn - details to be announced in this column shortly. Genuine and sincere enquiries only to [email protected]
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
