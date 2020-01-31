|
|
MOORE John
Of Wiggenhall St Mary, passed away, on the 28th January, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years. Loving husband to Marjorie and special father to David, Helen, Susan, Kay, Jane and Richard. Grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren, far too many to mention. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020