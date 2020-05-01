Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PARKER

Notice Condolences

John PARKER Notice
PARKER

John Keith

On 18th April 2020 at home, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Eva. Loving dad to Mandy and Simon, stepdad to Danny and Simon and a dear father-in-law. Grandad to Raphael, Aaron, Katie, Daisy, Elsa and Alice and great-grandfather to Theo. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations if desired to Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -