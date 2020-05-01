|
PARKER
John Keith
On 18th April 2020 at home, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Eva. Loving dad to Mandy and Simon, stepdad to Danny and Simon and a dear father-in-law. Grandad to Raphael, Aaron, Katie, Daisy, Elsa and Alice and great-grandfather to Theo. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations if desired to Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020