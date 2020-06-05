|
|
REYNOLDS
John
Passed away peacefully on 30th May 2020 at home aged 88 years. A much loved father of Deborah, Denise, Amanda and Christine. Cherished Grandad of many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Graveside service at St Mary's Church, Gt Massingham on 16th June at 2.00pm. Immediate family only due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired for Gt Massingham Surgery may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020