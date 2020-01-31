Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WEBSTER

Notice Condolences

John WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER

John Philip

of Emneth, Wisbech passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Saturday 25th January 2020 aged 80 Years. Beloved husband of Yvonne, dearly missed father of Thalia and Michael and grandfather to Jessica, Peter, Andy and Paige. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 12th February at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John for the British Lung Foundation may be made at the service or sent to: Riverside Funeral Services 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA Tel: 01406 259503
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -