WEEDON
John
On the 3rd May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 79 years, of Gaywood. Dearly loved husband of Gerri. Loving dad to Jason and Gail. A dear father-in-law to Jane, much loved grandad, great-grandad and a dear brother. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired,
for SCOPE, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020