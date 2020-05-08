Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
WEEDON

John

On the 3rd May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 79 years, of Gaywood. Dearly loved husband of Gerri. Loving dad to Jason and Gail. A dear father-in-law to Jane, much loved grandad, great-grandad and a dear brother. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired,

for SCOPE, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
