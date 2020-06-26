|
Passed away peacefully, on the 20th June, 2020, at Amberley Hall Care Home, aged 82 years, of South Wootton. A dearly loved husband of Linda and a much loved dad of Mark and Suzanne. Father-in-law of Debbie and a loving grandad to Hannah, Lucy and Daniel. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. There will be a celebration of John's life at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020