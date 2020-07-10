|
WHEATLEY
John
Linda, Mark, Suzanne and family wish to acknowledge, with heartfelt thanks, the cards and messages of sympathy received on the loss of John, those who attended the funeral and those who followed the service by webcast. The words of sympathy and condolence received have been a great comfort to all of John's family. Thanks in particular to Verne Lee, celebrant, and to Andrew and all at Thornalley, for their kindness and care in arranging and delivering the funeral; to the staff at Amberley Hall Care Home for the care and support given to John and the family over the last two years; and to everyone who has donated to Dementia UK in John's name.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020