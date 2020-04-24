Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
John YOUNGMAN

John YOUNGMAN Notice
YOUNGMAN John

On the 22nd April, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall, aged 87 years, of South Wootton. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving dad of Jan, Kaz and Ros. A dear father-in-law to Michael (deceased) and Chris. Devoted grandad of Ollie, Rupert, Charlie, Dillon, Freddie, Sophie and Max. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
