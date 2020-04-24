|
YOUNGMAN John
On the 22nd April, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall, aged 87 years, of South Wootton. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving dad of Jan, Kaz and Ros. A dear father-in-law to Michael (deceased) and Chris. Devoted grandad of Ollie, Rupert, Charlie, Dillon, Freddie, Sophie and Max. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020