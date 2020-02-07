Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00
St Michael and All Angels Church
Ingoldisthorpe
Josephine BARNES Notice
BARNES Josephine (Josie, Nee Napolitano)

Of Ingoldisthorpe on 2nd February, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth, adored mum of Helen and Andrew (deceased) a dear, mother-in-law to Nick,an amazing grandma to Lucy, Thomas and Charlie (Who she loved with all her heart) and a dear sister. Funeral service at St Michael and All Angels Church, Ingoldisthorpe on Saturday 15th February at 12.00 noon. Followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to:-John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020
