A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Joy LIMMER

Joy LIMMER Notice
LIMMER

Joy

On the 6th November 2019, suddenly but peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Joy, aged 87 years, of Terrington St Clements. Loving wife of John (deceased). Much loved mum of Terry, Colin and Malcolm. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great nan. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 25th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK, may be given at the service or sent c/o A.J.Coggles Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019
