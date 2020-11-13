Home

Joy NEWBY

Joy NEWBY Notice
NEWBY

Joy Hilda Margaret (formerly Pitcher)

Sadly passed away aged 95 years on 7th November at King's Lynn Hospital. Loving mother of Susan, Keith, Angela and Nigel and greatly loved Nan, Great-Nan, Great-Great-Nan and Mother-in-Law. Joy was a well known and very popular Swaffham resident and will be missed by many. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. No flowers please, donations for the Royal British Legion may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020
