Joyce ENGLISH

ENGLISH Joyce

Peacefully passed away after a courageous battle, on the 19th August, 2020, at home, in Walpole Highway, aged 90 years. A beloved wife of the late Maurice. A dearly loved mum, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, mum-in-law, sister-in-law and friend. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Sarcoma UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020
