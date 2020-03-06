|
|
GUY Joyce Elizabeth
Peacefully, on the 1st March, 2020, at home in South Wootton, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray Guy, much loved mother of John, mother-in-law of Angela, gran to Adam and Oliver and great-gran to Katie, Elliot, George, Atia and Max. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020