Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
09:15
St Faith's Church
Gaywood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Joyce HARRISON Notice
HARRISON

Joyce

Peacefully, on the 27th September, 2019, aged 100 years, of Pepper's Green, King's Lynn. A beloved wife of the late Geoff and a loving mum of the late Michael. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday, 14th October, 2019 at 9:15am followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.