HARRISON
Joyce
Peacefully, on the 27th September, 2019, aged 100 years, of Pepper's Green, King's Lynn. A beloved wife of the late Geoff and a loving mum of the late Michael. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday, 14th October, 2019 at 9:15am followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019