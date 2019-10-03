|
INKER
Joyce
Passed away peacefully on 29th September 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Much loved mum of Colin and Pauline. Forever in our hearts, greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, Swaffham on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Swaffham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Campingland Surgery Equipment Fund and The Paddocks Care Home Residential Fund, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019