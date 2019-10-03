Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce INKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce INKER

Notice Condolences

Joyce INKER Notice
INKER

Joyce

Passed away peacefully on 29th September 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Much loved mum of Colin and Pauline. Forever in our hearts, greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, Swaffham on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Swaffham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Campingland Surgery Equipment Fund and The Paddocks Care Home Residential Fund, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.