|
|
|
INKER
Joyce
Colin and Pauline would like to thank all who attended Joyce's funeral service. A total of £97.00 was donated for the Campingland Surgery Equipment fund and to the Paddocks Care Home Residential Fund, Thank you. Many thanks go to the Reverend "Janet Allan" for a kind service. Also thanks to Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services for the care and attention given to us. To the Doctors and Nurses at the Campingland Surgery for all they did for Mum, Thank you. Finally, to the Paddocks Care Home, Thank you for the care and attention you gave to Mum these last seven years. " Our best wishes" go to the staff past and present on Kingfisher Wing for the fun days Mum had with you at the parties, music and the games. Mum so very much enjoyed herself, until she was unable to take part these last months. Thank you all. Please except this as our only, but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019