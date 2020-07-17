|
|
KIRBY
Joyce Emily
On 9th July 2020 peacefully in hospital, Joyce Emily, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of William (deceased.) Much loved mum to Susanne and David (deceased.) Loving nan to Shaun and Lou, Rachael and Terry, Adam and Mel, Jake and Becki. Mother-in-law to Roly and Jenny. Sadly missed by all the family. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be sent to A.J.Coggles, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market. Online donations via www.ajcoggles.co.uk follow the link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020