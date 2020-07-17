Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce KIRBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce KIRBY

Notice Condolences

Joyce KIRBY Notice
KIRBY

Joyce Emily

On 9th July 2020 peacefully in hospital, Joyce Emily, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of William (deceased.) Much loved mum to Susanne and David (deceased.) Loving nan to Shaun and Lou, Rachael and Terry, Adam and Mel, Jake and Becki. Mother-in-law to Roly and Jenny. Sadly missed by all the family. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be sent to A.J.Coggles, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market. Online donations via www.ajcoggles.co.uk follow the link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -