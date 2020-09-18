Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce THORPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce THORPE

Notice Condolences

Joyce THORPE Notice
THORPE Joyce of Downham Market, passed away peacefully on 8th September 2020 at Ashville House, aged 88 years. Devoted Wife of the late Dick, much loved Mum of Susan and Mark, Mother-in-law of Gary and Jane, loving Nanna of Gemma, Laura, Harry and Hollie, dearly loved little Great-Nanna of Myla, Max and Luna and a dear Sister, Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -