|
|
CHILDS
Juliet Louise passed away peacefully on 20th August 2020 aged 49 years. Cherished daughter of Dawn and Robert, loved by all that knew her. Her funeral service will be held at Downham Methodist Church on Thursday 10th September at 2.00pm, limited numbers to attend and facemask must be worn. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and The Cats Protection can be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 4, 2020