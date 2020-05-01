|
|
ASKER
June Rose peacefully on the 24th April 2020, at Swaffham Community Hospital, aged 84 years of Dersingham. Precious 'Little Mum' to Jamie and Julie, Andy and Pip. Beloved Partner of Ray, treasured Nanny June to Jordan, Charlotte and William. Great-Nanny June to Zachary. Much loved friend to many. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family Funeral. A celebration of June's life will be arranged later in the year. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham Community Hospital League of Friends, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020