Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Resources
More Obituaries for June ASKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June ASKER

Notice Condolences

June ASKER Notice
ASKER

June Rose peacefully on the 24th April 2020, at Swaffham Community Hospital, aged 84 years of Dersingham. Precious 'Little Mum' to Jamie and Julie, Andy and Pip. Beloved Partner of Ray, treasured Nanny June to Jordan, Charlotte and William. Great-Nanny June to Zachary. Much loved friend to many. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family Funeral. A celebration of June's life will be arranged later in the year. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham Community Hospital League of Friends, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -