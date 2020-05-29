Home

Jamie, Julie, Ray and all the family, give heartfelt thanks for the huge outpouring of love, cards, messages and flowers in memory of June. Special thanks to Reverend Julie Boyd for her compassion, support and such a beautiful service. Thanks also to Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, the wonderful dedicated staff at Swaffham Community Hospital and to Kim Starling for the most perfect floral tribute. Thanking all those who have generously donated to Swaffham Community Hospital League of Friends in June's Memory.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020
