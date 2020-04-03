|
Peacefully, on the 26th March, 2020, at her daughter's home in Thurton, Norwich, aged 84 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum to Rachael and son-in-law Nick and a loving grandma to Finlay. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020