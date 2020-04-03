Home

June BATCH Notice
BATCH June

Peacefully, on the 26th March, 2020, at her daughter's home in Thurton, Norwich, aged 84 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum to Rachael and son-in-law Nick and a loving grandma to Finlay. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
