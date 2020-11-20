|
SUCKLING June Ann
Peacefully, on the 13th November, 2020, at home, aged 81 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. Much loved wife of John, loving mum of David and Linda and mother-in-law of Linda and Andy. A dearly loved nan of Gemma, Laura, Ashlea and Katie and great-nan of Barney. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 20, 2020