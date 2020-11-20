Home

June SUCKLING

June SUCKLING Notice
SUCKLING June Ann

Peacefully, on the 13th November, 2020, at home, aged 81 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. Much loved wife of John, loving mum of David and Linda and mother-in-law of Linda and Andy. A dearly loved nan of Gemma, Laura, Ashlea and Katie and great-nan of Barney. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 20, 2020
