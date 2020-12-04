|
SUCKLING
June
John, David, Linda and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral of June on 24th November, 2020. Many thanks to everyone who sent cards, messages and kind words at this very sad time. Thank you to the District Nurses who looked after June, to Nicole Turner for the lovely service, comforting words and prayers in celebration of June's life and to Tina at West Norfolk Flowers for the wonderful tributes. Thank you for all donations received for Cancer Research UK and to Andrew Thornalley and all the staff at Thornalley Funeral Services for excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020