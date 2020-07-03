Home

R H Fayers & Son Funeral Directors
104 High Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1DA
01553 691641
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
13:00
Gayton Road Cemetery
Kathleen ABEL Notice
ABEL Kathleen Mary

(née Moate)

on Monday 22nd June 2020 peacefully at Goodwins Hall, King's Lynn, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of Wally (Pip) (deceased) and devoted mother of Carman (deceased). Dear aunt to Stephen, Leonard and Martin (deceased), fondly remembered by family members Lynda, Marie and Jonathan. There will be a graveside service at Gayton Road Cemetery on Wednesday 15th July at 1.00pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations if desired for North Lynn Methodist Church. For further information please contact R H Fayers and Son. Tel: 01553 691641
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020
