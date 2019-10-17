|
|
HENSBY Kathleen Mary
formerly of Downham Market and Stoke Ferry, passed away peacefully at Victoria Hall Care Home, Shouldham on 12th October 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy (Re-united), much loved mum of Lyn and David, dear mother-in-law to Ken and Paula, dearly loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. Kath will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, to East Anglian Air Ambulance can be made at the service or sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019