HENSBY

Kathleen (Kath)

Lyn, David, Ken, Paula and families would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral of Kath on the 5th November. Many thanks for all the cards, messages and kind words received at this sad time and for the donations received for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, total raised was £149.00. Special thanks to Colin Bond

and his team for the excellent funeral arrangements and to Sally Winstone for her thoughtful and caring service. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019
