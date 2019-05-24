|
|
WITTON
Kathleen Maude (Kathy)
Died peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness on 15th May 2019 aged 88. Wife of Raymond William (Bill) (Deceased). Mother of Joanna, Julian and Angela (Deceased). Mother-in-law of Alan and Nicky. Much loved nan of Daniel, Charlotte, Lucy and William. The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Heacham on Monday 10th June 2019
at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Papworth Hospital May be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton Funeral Services, 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX. Tel: 01485 570475
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019